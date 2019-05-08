Home

Walter Kurth
Walter E. Kurth Jr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter E. Kurth Jr. Obituary
Kurth Jr. , Walter E.
Apr. 3, 1930 - May 4, 2019
Walter (Wally) E. Kurth Jr, 89 of Nokomis, FL formally of Merrill, WI, passed away on May 4, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota. Wally was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on April 3, 1930 to Walter and Mildred (Ainsworth) Kurth. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Wally worked as a tool & die maker for Marathon Electric in Wausau, WI for 41 years. He enjoyed woodcarving, participated in 18th century re-enactments, and enjoyed many outdoor activities. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Dawn. Four daughters, Faith, Cindy Robinson (Dewey), Kathy Sedmak (Louis) Wyoming, Lori DeLonay (Jeffrey). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or the National Audubon Society. Online condolences may be made at www.NationalCremation.com/location/sarasota
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 12, 2019
