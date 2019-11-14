|
Scott, III, Walter E.
July 11, 1949 - November 2, 2019
Walter E. Scott, III ("Scotty") passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Sarasota, FL, after a long illness.
Scotty was born on July 11, 1949 in Manchester, NH, to Mary (Schofield) Scott and Walter E. Scott, Jr. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1971. Most of Scotty's career was spent at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, ME, where he was a Nuclear Pipefitter. After transferring to the United States Postal Service in Manchester, NH, he retired in 2008.
Prior to Scotty's illness, he was a voracious reader; he especially enjoyed books about history, in particular, the Civil War and the American Revolutionary War. He enjoyed watching his beloved Red Sox (not this year!), Notre Dame football (ditto!), and always looked forward to rooting for UNH Hockey. He and his wife, Dana, visited several Civil War battlefields over the years. They also vacationed every summer in Wells Beach, ME, for over 20 years, and loved visiting Venice, FL, for several years before moving there in 2009.
Scotty was a 3rd Dan (3rd Degree Black Belt) in Tae Kwon Do. He will be remembered for his love for his family, his kind and gentle nature, and his compassionate spirit.
Scotty was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dana (Romberg) Scott of Venice, FL, daughter Jessica (Scott) O'Meara (Alec) of Raymond, NH, and grandchildren Molly and Rory O'Meara; son Benjamin Scott (Christina) of Ozark, MO; sisters Carol Scott (Ron Demers) of Holiday, FL, and Barbara Landry (Ray Letourneau) of Clearwater, FL and Kingston, NH, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in New Hampshire on November 8th and 9th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Battlefield Trust, 1140 Professional Court, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019