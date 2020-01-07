|
|
Zamorski, Walter Ernest "Bud"
November 23, 2019
Walter "Bud", Age 85, of Osprey, FL, formerly from South Amboy, NJ passed away on November 23, 2019 at the Lakeland Ranch Hospice House in Lakeland, FL. He was predeceased by his parents Walter D. "Archie" Zamorski and Helen Skarzynski and Son, Walter G. "Butchie" Zamorski. Surviving are his Loving Wife of 63 years, Irma Lee Zamorski, a Beloved Daughter, Christina L. Read and her husband Gary M. Read of South Amboy, NJ and Daughter-In-Law, Emily Zamorski, Aberdeen, NJ. He was a Devoted Grandfather of Six, Jennette Fraler, South Amboy, NJ, George Theis, Hazlet, NJ, Gary E. Read, South Amboy, NJ, Nicole Cohen, Howell, NJ, Stephanie Kruczek, Wood-Ridge, NJ, Kristy Zamorski, Matawan, NJ and Great- Grandfather of Eleven and will be dearly missed. Also surviving are his cherished siblings, Rita J. Tomaro, Myrtle Beach, SC, Ruth E. Manieri, Summerfield, FL, Reverend Msgr. Robert J. Zamorski, Rector of St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen, NJ and enduring friend Charlotte White and her Husband Robert of Osprey, FL.
Raised in Parlin, NJ he resided in South Amboy, NJ for over 30 years prior to retiring and moving to Osprey, FL in 1995. He was a graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School, Middlesex Community College and a Navy Veteran.
He was employed as a Research Metallurgist Engineer for US Metals R&D, Carteret, NJ prior to pursuing an accomplished career in Safety/Fire/Loss Control And Environmental Management. He went on to be recognized as a Certified Safety Manager in the American Society of Safety Engineers before his retirement.
He was very active in South Amboy Little League, coaching championship "Weiss" Team, running the concession stand and ultimately President of the League. He was also involved in South Amboy Pop Warner Football as a PeeWee Division Coach for many years.
As requested, Services were held privately. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to the in his name.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020