Walter Fillman

Fillman, Walter
Nov 13, 1936 - Oct 11, 2020
Walt was born with a twinkle in his eye. His love for life, words, books, and people guided him throughout life. Walt always had a kind word of encouragement for everyone he met.
He was the only child of Kenneth and Gladys Fillman born and educated in Pottstown, PA. Walt entered William and Mary College at the young age of 16 and was installed in the Hall of Fame for his excellence in track and field. After graduating, Walt enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served 23 years and retired with the rank of Major. He is a veteran of the Korean War.
Walt worked as a Physical Education Teacher at Audubon High School in New Jersey. His students loved and respected him and kept in touch with him through the years.
It was on his son's little league field that Walt met his present wife, Joanne who later became his wife for 24 years.
Walt leaves behind his son Matthew, his wife Tammy of West Chester, PA. and Jane Daley and her husband Kelly of Shorewood, WI. Walt has 4 grandchildren: Rebecca and Rielly Fillman, Ben and Clay Daley.
There will be a private service at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL. on October 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will take place in New Jersey.
Memorial contributions may be made in Walt's name to Parkinson Place Research Foundation, 5969 Cattle Cattleridge Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34232.


Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
20 entries
October 18, 2020
I remember MR. Fillman as a teacher at Audubon High School. I was a graduate of the Class of 1968. Rest In Peace, MR. FILLMAN
Joan VETRONE Bucci
October 18, 2020
The best coach ever had Audubon high school Rest In Peace.
Robert Mcfarland
Student
October 18, 2020
Semper Fi Mr. Fillman...
Your impact on so many young lives will never be forgotten. You were a true gentleman. Thank you Sir...
Larry Kniceley
Friend
October 18, 2020
Mr Fillman had a huge impact on my life while attending Audubon High School in the 80’s. He was my gym teacher, offensive line coach and worked with me in the offseason for track and field. He shared with me not only his love for the games but his love of learning. He taught me that commitment, deep learning , intellect and hard work can overcome physical barriers. I am lucky and a better man for sharing those moments with him. I will never forget him standing over us on the football sled with his USMC hat on backwards barking orders. We all loved Mr Fillman.
Dennis Kirkpatrick
Student
October 18, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr. Fillman knowing that you had an impact on many lives and molded many young men with your words of encouragement and guidance. If you leave this earth putting a smile on the faces of those remembering you, then you lived a life fulfilled.
John Ward
Student
October 18, 2020
walt was a great frienf. We shared many super memories and fun times. He had a great sense of humor. Our hearts go out to Jo and the rest of the family. Bob and Linda Sutton
Robert Sutton
Friend
October 18, 2020
He was a awesome Gym Teacher class of 84 never forget him. Rest in peace.
Thomas Quinn
Student
October 18, 2020
One of the most inspirational teachers I had at Audubon
Van Carlucci
Student
October 18, 2020
Rest Easy Mr. Fillman. You were definitely one of the best gym teachers at AHS! Prayers for the Fillman family. God Bless, Cheryl Cunningham LaSpada AHS Class of 1979
Cherylann LaSpada
Student
October 18, 2020
So sorry for the loss he was a great guy and teacher/coach . Rip
Rusty roughton
Student
October 18, 2020
Dr. Fillman you were a great teacher and someone that all of your former students would say made each day not only about learning but about how to become great people. Your pep talks will forever be known in the Green Wave locker room and all who's been there. Rest easy now good Sir, and thank you.

Dave Sims
AHS class of 97
David Sims
Student
October 18, 2020
Mr Fillman was my mentor in track for my high school years, he pushed you to di your very best and was a great teacher, who will always remain part of my life, RIP R Heller AHS class of 1969
Ron Heller
Student
October 18, 2020
Rest in peace Mr. Fillman. A great teacher who taught a lot of young men like me what it means to be an authentic leader and coach. Well done sir!
Mark Gehringer
Student
October 18, 2020
On behalf of my Wife-Joan, myself, Son-Jeff, Daughters Jennifer Ruoff and Tracey Drummonds - We Thank You - Retired Major W. Fillman, outstanding Physical Education Teacher, Coach, motivator and one of the most admired/respected individual We had the opportunity to spend time with. The Gordons
George Gordon
Student
October 18, 2020
Rest in peace Mr. Fillman thank you for being a great teacher, coach and mentor for all of us AHS alumns.....Class of '83
Steve Crossan
Student
October 18, 2020
Best gym teacher. Always there for ya and good laugh.
Get a vocabulary!!!
Rip Major
Rich howe
Student
October 18, 2020
Great man, teacher, coach, mentor, friend...nicely done Mr. Fillman!! You've taught us well.

Mark Kelly
Friend
October 18, 2020
One of the greatest teachers that ever walked the hallways of Audubon High School. A real role model for us students. RIP Sir. Bob Hall. Class of 1966
Bob Hall
October 18, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to the entire Fillman family. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories of our loved one help us cope. Keeping you and your loved one In my thoughts and prayers today and always. May Walt Rest In Peace.
Sandy Dailey-Wainwright
Friend
October 18, 2020
To a really nice man...RIP. My condolences to Jane, Matt and the extended Fillman clan.
Dennis Fyfe
Acquaintance
