Walter Fillman

Fillman, Walter

Nov 13, 1936 - Oct 11, 2020

Walt was born with a twinkle in his eye. His love for life, words, books, and people guided him throughout life. Walt always had a kind word of encouragement for everyone he met.

He was the only child of Kenneth and Gladys Fillman born and educated in Pottstown, PA. Walt entered William and Mary College at the young age of 16 and was installed in the Hall of Fame for his excellence in track and field. After graduating, Walt enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served 23 years and retired with the rank of Major. He is a veteran of the Korean War.

Walt worked as a Physical Education Teacher at Audubon High School in New Jersey. His students loved and respected him and kept in touch with him through the years.

It was on his son's little league field that Walt met his present wife, Joanne who later became his wife for 24 years.

Walt leaves behind his son Matthew, his wife Tammy of West Chester, PA. and Jane Daley and her husband Kelly of Shorewood, WI. Walt has 4 grandchildren: Rebecca and Rielly Fillman, Ben and Clay Daley.

There will be a private service at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL. on October 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will take place in New Jersey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Walt's name to Parkinson Place Research Foundation, 5969 Cattle Cattleridge Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34232.





