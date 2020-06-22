Kohl, Walter Henry, Jr.Nov 22, 1932 - Jun 18, 2020Walter Henry Kohl, Jr. died at his daughter's home in Sarasota on June 18th, 2020 at the age of 87 years.A private celebration of life will be held at Marina Jack's this Saturday afternoon.Walter was born on November 22, 1932 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Beatrice and Walter Kohl Sr. He attended Villanova University before leaving college to serve in the US Navy during the Korean War, where he excelled managing the ship's commissary, a glimpse of Mr. Kohl's entrepreneurial spirit that would serve him well throughout this life.He married his wife Mary in 1959 in New Jersey, where they started a family, until relocating to Florida in 1976. They were married 44 years until her death in 2003.Mr. Kohl was known for his deft business acumen and an unwavering commitment to his family. Inspired by visits to Florida in the 50's, he developed the first Five-Star manufactured homes community in New Jersey, after selling his beloved Ford Thunderbird for seed money to help start the business.His long, self-made career was marked by cool yet shrewd calculation, ranging from a parking lot in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to selling rights to a hit single, to developing successful retirement communities in Florida.He loved his country, cars, the beach, travel, good deals, and most of all, his children.He is survived by his sister Barbara Sherrier; his children Karen Strand, Walter Kohl III, and Marie Sherman; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and countless family members and friends whom he made smile over his many years on earth.He lived the fullest of lives, right through to the end. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tidewell Hospice.Tidewell Hospice6310 Capital Dr Suite 100,Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202