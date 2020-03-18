|
Konrady, Walter Joseph
Jan. 17, 1948 - Mar. 14, 2020
On the fourteenth of March 2020, Walter Joseph Konrady, loving husband and father, passed away at age 72 after a long illness.
Walter was born on January 17, 1948 in New York City, to Walter and Grace (Nadal) Konrady. He received his master's degree in Business and was a partner in the firm Douglas, Konrady and Associates for over 30 years. On March 31, 1996, he married Lori (Lama) Konrady.
A strong and faithful Christian, Walter had a passion for helping those less fortunate than himself. After sustaining a severe leg injury doing high school sports, he became determined to improve handicapped entry access to all public buildings. Years later, he fulfilled that promise by helping to draft and pass legislation that all construction of new buildings be handicapped accessible.
He was also the founder and President of the Gulf Coast Diabetes Foundation for over thirty years which has provided badly needed funds to organizations that bring supplies, testing and education and Diabetes Camp to thousands of Sarasota County area residents suffering with or at risk for Diabetes. These organizations include the Senior Friendship Center, County Health Department, Sarasota Memorial Hospital Diabetes Services and the Florida Diabetes Camp.
He also spearheaded an effort in 2010 to bring medical hydration supplies to Haiti during the severe cholera epidemic. He coordinated provision of the chemicals needed and volunteer organizations for making the hydration packets and the delivery to Haiti via missionary planes. Ten thousand people in Haiti received the lifesaving packets.
He was known for his dynamic and kind personality and deep compassion. He always did all he could to help those he knew. He was an encourager to all.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter John and his mother, Grace. He is survived by his wife Lori; his three children Elizabeth (Dale) Willmore, Lisa (Greg) Difranza and Stephen (Amy) Yerka; his grandchildren Benjamin, Maia, Natalee, Katrina, and Andrew. A memorial service will be private by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020