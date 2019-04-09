|
Reid, Sr. , Walter
Sept 1, 1928 - Apr 1, 2019
Walter Reid Sr., 90, of Sarasota, Fl. He was born in Dodge County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his son: Walter Reid, Jr. Mr. Reid is survived by his wife: Viola Reid. Daughter: Connie Reid-Jenkins. 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday at Mt. Sinai Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3620 Leonard Reid Ave. Sarasota. Services will be 1:00pm Saturday at Bethel CME Church, 1719 22nd St. Sarasota, Fl. Interment will be 1:30pm Monday at Sarasota National Cemetery. Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota is in charge.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019