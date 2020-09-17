Rossmann, Walter
Jan 30, 1971 - Sep 10, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Walter Rossmann, known to friends as "Walt", announces his passing on Thur., Sep. 10, 2020 at the age of 49 years. Walt ended a 13-month battle with Pancreatic cancer at his home in Venice, FL surrounded by his family and loved ones. Walt will be lovingly remembered by his best friend and wife Krista, together for 31 years, and his precious daughter, Cadence, and by his mother and her husband, Teresa and Gerald Bekowski. Walt will also be lovingly remembered by his sisters and brothers, Kim (Steve) Crespo, Nicole Rossmann, and Robert (Danielle) Fennell, sister and brothers-in-law, Laurie and Scott Zuraw, and Steven Hunt. Walter will also be forever remembered by his uncles, aunts, nieces , nephews, and extended family and dear friends.
Walt was born on January 30, 1971 in Queens, New York. He attended the Manhattan High School of Art & Design and relocated to Venice, FL in 1988 where he attended State College of Florida in Bradenton. Walter was a musician and graphic designer. He was able to combine his two passions to create extraordinary art for the music industry.
In 1994, Walt, along with his friends and business partner, started Imprint Indie Printing, specializing in print and manufacturing for Indie to Major labels and artists and grew this company into an industry leader.
Walt was an incredible and devoted drummer for a few punk rock bands. He loved working and producing music with other artists in his home recording studio "The Dome". He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a vegan, passionate for animal welfare and loved nature. He served on the Metropolitan Planning Citizen Advisory Board and was one of the founding members of SCORR, The Sarasota County Off Riders. Walt was an avid cyclist, enjoyed hiking, camping and spending time with his family and friends. The outpouring of heartfelt tributes his family has received since his passing has been overwhelming.
Memorial donations in memory of Walt can be made to the Team Tony Cancer Foundation in Sarasota, FL www.teamtony.org
or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
. To share a memory of Walt or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
