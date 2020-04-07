|
Schulz, Walter
Dec 4, 1944 - Apr 6, 2020
Walter Eugene Schulz, ("Dutch"), 75, of Nokomis, FL passed away on April 6th at his home surrounded by his family after a short battle with aggressive prostate cancer. He was born in Astoria, Queens, New York, and grew up in Floral Park, NY. While attending Adelphi University (B.A.-1966, MBA-1968, Chi Sigma fraternity), Walter played collegiate basketball and baseball and met Grace, his wife of 50 years, who were married in July 1969. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Second and First Lieutenant in the 1st Marine Division, 3rd Battalion 5th Marine Regiment from 1968 to 1971, a combat veteran of Vietnam with additional duty stations in Okinawa and Camp Lejeune.
He worked for over 40 years as an institutional fixed income salesman for Smith Barney, Drexel Burnham, Bear Stearns, and Citicorp and as a financial advisor for Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, Credit Suisse First Boston, and Dominick & Dominick. He commuted from his home of 30 years in Middletown, NJ to New York City until moving full time to Florida and his beloved beach in 2005. Walter was a longtime member of Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands, NJ and TPC Prestancia in Sarasota, FL., shooting three holes-in-one and an albatross over the years—however he enjoyed having fun competition and laughs on the course far more than firing a low score. Up until his illness prevented it, Walter enthusiastically worked for Home Instead, providing companion and respite care to senior citizens and their families in the Sarasota and Venice area.
He is survived by his wife Grace, Nokomis FL, his son Matthew Schulz and daughter-in-law Heidi Schulz and their children Summer and Wes Schulz, of Sarasota, FL; his favorite daughter Tara Reidy and son-in-law Gregory Reidy and their children Luke and Theo Reidy, of Brentwood, TN; his son Michael Schulz and daughter-in-law Susannah Stewart-Schulz and their children Maximillian and Boden Schulz, of
Centennial, CO and his sister, Susan Johnson and brother-in-law Steven Johnson and their children Timothy and Daniel, of Richmond, VA. Walter also embraced and cared for his sister in law Caroline Biancamano and her daughter Diane Biancamano of New Jersey and his sister in law Carol Berger and her children Craig, Keith, and Scott Berger of New York.
Walter will be interred in the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota FL with arrangements made by Farley Funeral Home, Venice, FL. Due to the coronavirus situation there are no public visitation or services scheduled, but the family does plan to arrange a memorial service and reception when conditions allow. For more information contact Matthew Schulz ([email protected]/941.915.7982).
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Casey Key Library Association in the name of Walter E. Schulz. All proceeds will be used to support a local children's reading program.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020