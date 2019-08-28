|
|
Barkey, Walter T.
May 22, 1935 - Aug. 13, 2019
Walter T. Barkey, 84, died peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida on August 13, 2019. Walter was born May 22, 1935, the son of Walter J. and Josephine Barkey from Jackson, Michigan. He often loved to reminisce about growing up with his only sibling Joan (Barkey) Smigielski. He valued these memories and we know he is happy to see them once again. Later in life, Walter retired from Super Tool in Elk Rapids, Michigan. He had an expertise in finance and loved working with numbers. Walter will also be remembered for his strong opposition to racial and societal prejudice of any kind. He simply didn't tolerate it. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and gambling.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents Walter J. and Josephine Barkey, his sister Joan and brother-in-law Mac Smigielski, and nephew Robert Smigielski. He is survived by his nephew and nieces, Richard Smigielski, Patricia Denney, Susan Gordon, and Diane Smigielski.
Walter will be laid to rest next to his parents at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Jackson, Michigan. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida handled Walter's arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019