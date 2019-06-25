Home

Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
(239) 334-4594
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
The Sarasota National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
t Shining Light Church,
8500 Fruitville Road
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Walter W. Delaney Jr.


Walter W. Delaney Jr. Obituary
Delaney Jr., Walter W.
Jan 23,1947 - June 12, 2019
Jake was a US Navy Veteran. Owner of Corvette Concepts, Sarasota. A Corvette Enthusiast who was a member of many Corvette Clubs. He is survived by his wife Theresa, son Brian, daughter-in-law Ashley, grandaughter Bailey, and brother William Delaney of Cape Cod. His service is at The Sarasota National Cemetery, June 27, 2019, at 11:30 am. Celebration of Life to follow at Shining Light Church, 8500 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, Fl.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 25 to June 26, 2019
