Delaney Jr., Walter W.
Jan 23,1947 - June 12, 2019
Jake was a US Navy Veteran. Owner of Corvette Concepts, Sarasota. A Corvette Enthusiast who was a member of many Corvette Clubs. He is survived by his wife Theresa, son Brian, daughter-in-law Ashley, grandaughter Bailey, and brother William Delaney of Cape Cod. His service is at The Sarasota National Cemetery, June 27, 2019, at 11:30 am. Celebration of Life to follow at Shining Light Church, 8500 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, Fl.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 25 to June 26, 2019