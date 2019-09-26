|
|
Jaeger, Warren Harold
Nov 6, 1924 - Sept 19, 2019
Warren Harold Jaeger, 94, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully. He was born in Washington, Missouri.
Warren was drafted by the Navy in 1942 and served in the ROTC. He was sent to Northwestern University and graduated in 1946. After graduation, he served in the Naval Reserve.
He married Elaine Pamela Mularchuk of Brooklyn, New York in 1951. They resided in Syosset, New York for 38 years. During that time, he worked for Liberty Mutual and AllState Insurance. Warren and Elaine had four sons, Keith, Mark, Scott, and Christopher.
Upon retirement in 1991, Warren and Elaine moved to The Meadows Country Club. Warren served as Homeowners Association Chair. He also served on the Sarasota Sports Committee for 18 years.
He is survived by his wife and their four sons, their wives, and many grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019