Worthington, Warren Shannon
Dec 17, 1952 - Mar 8, 2019
Warren Shannon Worthington went to his forever home in Heaven on March 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and wrapped in the grace of our Lord.
He was born December 17, 1952 in Ashland, KY, the eldest of three sons, of Warren and Betty Worthington. The family relocated to Venice in 1966, where Shannon attended Venice High School, played basketball and graduated in 1970. He graduated from the State College of Florida with a degree in Pre-Med and later attended the UF. Shannon began his career as a small business owner, founding Panda Medical Lab. He then worked for Hoffman La Roche selling medical laboratory services and later bought Red Fish Lodge, renaming it Stump Pass Marina, a favorite hangout for the Venice locals. Shannon joined Phillips Contracting, Inc. in 2009, a partnership with his brother-in-law, Steve Phillips, and most recently, founded Kingdom Roofing, a partnership with his son, Sean Worthington. Shannon and Sean now own and manage both Phillips Contracting and Kingdom Roofing based in Venice, FL. Shannon lived a quiet life, an unassuming man with a giving heart, a warm smile and a gentle demeanor. He chose to see the good in everyone and could engage in a conversation with anyone due to his natural curiosity and generous nature. A faithful servant of God, he was a member of The Bridge Church where he regularly attended services with his wife, Stephanie. Shannon was a committed and loving family man - a devoted husband, who respected and loved his wife; a supportive and benevolent father; a playful and attentive grandfather; and a kind friend to many. Never one to seek the spotlight, he often watched his family with a reflective and quiet smile, a humble yet proud and content expression on his face. Brilliant with numbers and a laser focus, he rarely showed his aggressive side, mostly when driving in FL traffic, leaving many comical and scary memories for those who rode with him. An avid Gators fan, seldom missing a game, whether it was basketball, football or baseball, and enjoyed watching college sports in general. He was the strength of his family - solid, calm, grounded - so they could grow and flourish around him. He was a conscientious small business owner who demonstrated perseverance throughout economical ups and downs, and a man who loved and lived life to the fullest. Shannon adored his 3 beautiful and vibrant granddaughters, and enjoyed playing games and going to the pool with them at Plantation Golf and Country Club, where he was a member and often delighted in a round of golf or a tennis match. Nothing pleased him more than to be surrounded by his family doing anything they enjoyed, from watching Hallmark movies with his daughter, going to the gym with his son, or enjoying family dinners at his home on the Myakka River. Shannon is survived by his adoring wife and best friend of 43 years, Stephanie Phillips Worthington; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Janelle Worthington of Venice, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Brent Hill and their 3 daughters, Maple, Rose and Willow, of Trenton, FL; two younger brothers and their wives, Michael and Barbara Worthington and Donald and Anne Worthington, both of Venice, FL; his father and mother-in-law Bill and Freda Phillips of Venice, FL; a brother-in-law and his wife, Steve and Shelley Phillips of Sarasota, FL; and a lifelong, dear friend, Andy Pendry of Gatlinburg, TN. Shannon was preceded in death by his father and mother, Warren and Betty Worthington.There will be a family graveside service where Shannon will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Mar 15 at 4:00PM at First Baptist Church of Venice, 312 Miami Ave West, Venice, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shannon's honor to Venice Christian School's Scholarship Fund, The Twig, or Pregnancy Solutions.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019