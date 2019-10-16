|
Copeland, Wayne Edwin
Dec. 9, 1957 - Oct. 10, 2019
Wayne Edwin Copeland, age 61 of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, moved on to his eternal Country Club in Heaven on Thursday, October 10, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born on December 9, 1957 and raised in Laytonsville, Maryland, he was the beloved husband of 40 years to Barbara Copeland and loving father to Tony (wife Cindy) and Chris (wife Jackie). He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Esther Copeland, Jim and Carol Frazer, sister Lynne Copeland, and brother James Johnson, Jr.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife and sons, and his brothers, Clarence Copeland, Scott Frazer, Doug Frazer, Ron Frazer, sister Sue Ronnevik, and grandchildren Kendall and Mason Copeland. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Goshen United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Saturday, November 2. Family Greeting will be at 10 a.m. Service will be at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation in Wayne's memory to support his friends and support team led by Dr. Judy Wang and Dr. Janice Eakle. The foundation is a non-profit organization that helps cancer patients with their living expenses while undergoing cancer treatment. http://weblink.donorperfect.com/waynecopeland
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019