1/1
Wayne Ryder
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryder, Wayne
Oct 9, 1943 - Jul 29, 2020
Wayne Robert Ryder, 76 was born in Amsterdam NY to Arthur and Marion Ryder, and died of Covid-19, in Hollywood FL. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Suzanne, daughters; Kristen (Dave), Janna (Fred) & Jacqueline (Mike) 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, his favorite sister Sandy Nowak and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a man a many talents. He was a Lifelong member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 105/7. He was a Catholic and member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He was a Harley enthusiast and a former member of the original Crazy Horse MC. He loved riding, boating, kayaking, hunting and fishing. What he loved most was his family. He will be truly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guiding Light Cremations & Funerals
2431 SW 56 Terr
Hollywood, FL 33023
(954) 381-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guiding Light Cremations & Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved