Ryder, Wayne

Oct 9, 1943 - Jul 29, 2020

Wayne Robert Ryder, 76 was born in Amsterdam NY to Arthur and Marion Ryder, and died of Covid-19, in Hollywood FL. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Suzanne, daughters; Kristen (Dave), Janna (Fred) & Jacqueline (Mike) 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, his favorite sister Sandy Nowak and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a man a many talents. He was a Lifelong member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 105/7. He was a Catholic and member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He was a Harley enthusiast and a former member of the original Crazy Horse MC. He loved riding, boating, kayaking, hunting and fishing. What he loved most was his family. He will be truly missed.



