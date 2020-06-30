Buddgies, Wealthy "Barbara Keno"
Aug 18, 1935 - Jun 21, 2020
Wealthy "Barbara Keno" Buddgies, 84, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 21, 2020. at Visitation: 6-8pm Friday@ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Aug 18, 1935 - Jun 21, 2020
Wealthy "Barbara Keno" Buddgies, 84, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 21, 2020. at Visitation: 6-8pm Friday@ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.