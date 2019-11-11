|
Rowena, Weinberg
Rowena J. Weinberg, 87, of Voorhees, NJ and Sarasota, FL, died in her home on Saturday, November 9. She was the wife of the late Frederic Weinberg to whom she was married for 57 years and who together raised a family in Massachusetts and cultivated many lifelong friendships.
Mother of David (Judi) Weinberg, Robert (Kim) Weinberg, Shelley Henshaw and Leslie (Marc) Benner. Grandmother of Stephanie (John) Riviello, Adam (Eileen) Weinberg, Alex Weinberg, Jennifer Weinberg, Joshua Henshaw, Jacob Henshaw and Jillian Henshaw. Great grandmother of Max Riviello, Sadie Riviello, Lily Weinberg, and Gabrielle Weinberg. Daughter of the late Ralph and Esther (Hasebrook) Hurd. Sister of Sharon (Joe) Robinette, Jason (Anne) Hurd, and Bonnie (Sam) Borrell, and sister of the late Ralph (Juanita) Hurd, Darrel (Nelda) Hurd, and Delores (Ollie) Adfield.
Rowena dedicated her childhood and adult life to her family. She was born in Nebraska and spent her youth in Portland (where the family had arrived on December 7, 1941 and her father worked in the Portland shipyard building Liberty ships and Victory ships) and in Idaho (where she worked alongside her family on a farm known as home). After meeting Fred in Washington state, they soon moved to Massachusetts to raise their family. Rowena's other great loves were hosting parties, being the life of a party, dancing, twig painting, cruises around the world, playing bridge with lifelong friends, singing along with the greats (Barbara Streisand, Doris Day, Shirley Jones), golfing, and gabbing. She instilled in every family member that family was where you find your greatest happiness. She was right and we will miss her.
Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning at 11:30 am to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park. Lunch will follow the burial at the home of Judi and David Weinberg and Shiva will be observed on Wednesday and Thursday at 7PM. Contributions can be made to: The Tender for Alzheimer Care, 4501 Church Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019