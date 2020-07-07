1/
Wendell Lee Chapman
1941 - 2020
Chapman, Wendell Lee
09-04-1941 - 06-28-2020
Wendell Lee Chapman (Wendy), age 78, of Palm City, FL, passed away peacefully after a long illness. Born September 4, 1941, in Copperhill, TN, Wendell was the son of Judge Forrest Chapman and Margaret Chapman. He was lovingly cared for by his sons after suffering a stroke nine years ago.
Wendell graduated from Sarasota High School in 1959, and attended the University of Florida. He served in the United States Army and later became a commercial pilot
Wendell was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Forrest Chapman, MD. He is survived by his three sons, Tony Chapman, of Stuart, FL, and Timothy Chapman and Tracy Chapman, of Jensen Beach, FL. Other survivors include two sisters, Bette Pool and Gloria Chapman of Warrenton, VA, and two brothers, Roy Chapman and Kenneth Chapman, both of Sarasota. He was Uncle Wendy to his many nieces and nephews.
Wendy was a kind man, and a good son, father, brother and uncle. He endured valiantly and fought a long battle. Funeral services will be private.


Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
