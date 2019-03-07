|
Brown, Wendy Joy
Aug. 6, 1949 - Feb. 28, 2019
Wendy Joy Brown, age 69, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 surrounded by love. Wendy was born on August 6, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI to Elsmore and Gladys (Fisher) Howe.
Wendy is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years David, loving daughter Drew, sons David and Joseph, six grandchildren, brother Jimmy Johnston, nephew Trevor Lowe and his twin girls, and her precious companion, Coral Reef.
Wendy made everything more beautiful, and her compassion and caring for the lost and hurt was boundless. Even battling kidney cancer she tried to make a positive difference every day. She will always be remembered as the kindest, bravest soul by the people her life touched.
It has been such a gift to love you.
In lieu of flowers, Wendy wished donations be made in her honor helping abandoned dogs at: www.newlifedogrescue.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019