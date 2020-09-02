1/
Wendy Leigh Partain
1961 - 2020
Partain, Wendy Leigh
Jul 7, 1961 - Aug 10, 2020
Wendy Leigh Partain of Osprey, Florida passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2020, at the age of 59. From Long Island, New York, Wendy began her career in Sarasota serving as a nurse for Sarasota Memorial and Health South Hospitals. She then joined her husband Howard as co-publisher of the popular Siesta Key publication, "The Island Visitor" and most recently she acted as co-publisher and distribution manager of the "Siesta Key Explorer Street Map and Fun Guide". She will surely be missed by the many customers and friends she made over the years on Siesta Key.Wendy always had a smile and loved to talk to anyone. Wendy is survived by her husband Howard Partain of Osprey, Florida. Her brother Gary Stack of Hauley, Pennsylvania, brother Todd Stack of Long Island, New York and sister Linda Wood of Sebring, Florida and her beloved Basset hound Lizzy. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
