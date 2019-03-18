|
|
Mack, Wendy
May 31, 1956 - March 13, 2019
On Wednesday, March 13th, 2019, Wendy Mack passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62.
Wendy was born May 31st, 1956 in Penn Yan, NY, to Charles and Lillian Mack. She received her Bachelors Degree from USF in 1977 and was a Business Owner and Contractor in Sarasota for more than 42 years. Wendy raised one son, Andrew Greenwell.
Wendy was the glue of the family. The matriarch known for bringing us together at her home, she had a love for travel and her rescue dogs, Bonnie & Clyde.
Wendy was survived in death by her mother, Lillian, her husband, Roland Lamb and her son.
A funeral service will be held at The Devyn at 7113 S Tamiami Trail on Friday, March 22nd at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to her favorite charity, The Animal Rescue Coalition.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019