Wesley G. Matthei
Matthei, Wesley G.
1927 - 2020
Wesley G. Matthei, age 92, died May 18, 2020 in Bradenton FL. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie of Bradenton, two sons, Kevin Matthei of Bar Harbor Maine, and Keith & Allison Matthei of Sarasota FL, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Wesley was born in 1927 in Queens NY, served in the Navy in 1945, graduated from Brooklyn Polytech in 1950 with a degree in Physics, then served in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean war. Wesley raised his family in NJ and MA, and was active in the Lutheran Church of the Savior in Bedford MA prior to retiring to Sarasota in 1989 where they joined Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Wesley was an avid golfer and enjoyed camping, hiking, jogging, and playing cards. Wes and Marie moved to Bradenton in 2013. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Eleanor Connor and Janet Totter. Wesley will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.


No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
