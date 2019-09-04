|
|
|
Joseph, Whitfield
Mar 19, 1946 - Aug 14, 2019
Whitfield Joseph, 73, of Bradenton, FL, died on Aug 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:30PM to 2:00PM on Sunday, Sep 8, 2019, at South Trail Church Of Christ , 5601 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. Services will be held at 2:00PMon Saturday, Sep 8, 2019 at South Trail Church Of Christ, 5601 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL 34221.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019