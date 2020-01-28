|
|
Foster, Wilbert
April 29, 1946 - December 27, 2019
Wilbert V. "Web" Foster, 73, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019, with his beloved family by his side.
He was born on April 29, 1946, in Dallas, Texas. He later moved to Missouri and then to Sarasota in 1973, where he lived for more than forty-five years. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Foster and children; Patrick Foster and his wife Allison of Sarasota, FL; Timothy Foster and his wife Ginna of Windermere, FL; Jacqueline (Jackie) Foster and her wife Jenna of Sarasota, FL; and Angela (Angie) Ambrosio and her husband Neil of Boynton Beach, FL. Also, he is survived by six grandchildren: Mac, Corey, Reese, Brady, Carina and Nunzio. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Anderson and her husband John of Sebring, FL.
Web graduated from Helias High School in Jefferson City, MO in 1964. He then graduated from the University of Missouri College of Pharmacy Kansas City, MO in 1969, where he met and later married his wife.
Web retired in March 2019, from St Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL, where he was a clinical pharmacist for many years.
During his life, he enjoyed traveling, cruising, fishing and spending time with his family. He visited several countries in Europe, and participated in a number of fishing tournaments around Florida. One of his favorite places to fish was in the Florida Keys. He enjoyed the simple things in life, especially wearing his favorite jeans and tennis shoes. He also enjoyed going to church and was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
A Funeral Mass will be held on February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3930 17th Street, Sarasota, FL. Following the service, A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to either St. Jude Catholic Church or Tidewell Hopice of Lakewood Ranch via https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020