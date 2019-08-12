|
Chapman, Wilbur "Bill"
Oct 5, 1935 - Aug 8, 2019
Wilbur "Bill" Chapman, 83, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Aug 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Aug 15, 2019, at Robert Toale & Son Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton. Services will be held at 11 AM on Aug 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3100 26th St W, Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd A E, Bradenton, please go to ManasotaMemorial.Com to sign guest book.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019