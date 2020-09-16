1/
Wilda L. Kostan
Kostan, Wilda L.
Sep 22, 1936 - Sep 11, 2020
It is with great sorrow that the family of Wilda L. Kostan, share that she peacefully passed away on Sep. 11, 2020, at the age of 83.
She was born on Sep. 22, 1936 in Ebensburg, Pa, to the late Albert and Miriam Barrett.
Wilda had lived for the last two and a half years with her daughter and grandson in Sarasota, Fl., having moved from her home in Venice, Fl., for her family to care for her.
Wilda had a successful career as an administrative assistant working for the federal government and a government contracting agency. In later years she worked analyzing and entering data for Nielson Media Research. She enjoyed playing Mahjong, working puzzles and watching her favorite television programs and movies. She was an avid science fiction fan-she loved all of the Star Trek series. Reading and music were some of her passions, but her favorite pastime was to be in the company of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a sister Barbie Yetsko and brother in law Bob Yetsko; sister Betsy Peterson and brother in law Dub Peterson.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Hutchinson and grandson Cole Hutchinson, both residents of Sarasota, Fl., sister Carole O'Saben and brother in law Max O'Saben residents of Bealeton, Va. and also many loving nieces and nephews.
Wilda had a wonderful zest for life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
No memorial service is planned at this time.



Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
