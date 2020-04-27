Home

Wiley Thomas Davis


1966 - 2020
Wiley Thomas Davis Obituary
Davis, Wiley Thomas
Apr 4, 1966 - Apr 21, 2020
Wiley Thomas Davis, 54, of Sarasota died Tuesday, April 21.
Wiley was born April 4, 1966, in Baton Rouge, LA. He has lived in Sarasota since 2003.
A graduate of Florida State University, he had careers in sales, boating/fishing industry and the golf industry. He was an avid fan of college football and golf. He loved animals dearly. Wiley was also known for making people laugh and having a huge heart and contagious smile.
He is survived and loved by his wife, Jennifer, whom he met in Hilton Head Island, SC, in 2001.
Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer. Friends and family will be notified of details. Please visit www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome to leave a condolence
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
