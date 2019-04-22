|
Thoennissen, Wilhelm
Nov.22, 1925 - April 18, 2019
Wilhelm (Bill) Thoennissen, 93, of Venice Fl., formerly of Chicago and Morton, Il. passed away peacefully on Apr. 18, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Rd., Venice Fl., 34293.
Bill was born on Nov. 22, 1925 in Chicago., Il. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marjorie; 2 children Scott (Chris) of Deer Park, Il. and Bonnie (Pete) of Nokomis, Fl., 9 grandchildren, a niece and his 2 sisters.
Bill was a WWII Vet and spent his 18th birthday in a foxhole in France. He was a Mason Past Master of the Kelvin Park Lodge Fraternity, a Shriner, and twice Past Commander of VFW Post 8118, Venice Fl.
Memorial/donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
