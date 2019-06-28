|
Becekr, Willard
Feb 9, 1919 - June 15, 2019
Willard (Bill) Becker Dies Peacefully at 100 Years Old.
Bill Becker of Sarasota, Fl. passed away at 100 years old on June 15, 2019. He is predeceased by his former wife, Gale Becker, and survived by his current wife, Ida Mae (Nice) Becker and his two daughters, Barbara and Cindy.
Bill was born and raised in the Rochester, NY area. He graduated from Syracuse University and then joined the U.S. Air Force, becoming a B24 Bomber pilot. After he was discharged after 50 missions he returned to Rochester to marry his first wife. They had two girls. He moved his family to Canandaigua when a Lincoln Mercury dealership was offered to him. He is well known for Becker Motors, and he enjoyed much of the town as his customer base. He was an avid and very accomplished golfer spending much of his time at the Canandaigua Country Club with this many golfer friends. Also, he enjoyed a side hobby as a drummer, occasionally playing in a local Dixieland Band. He was a volunteer fireman, a President of the Kiwanis club, a Mr. Canandaigua, on the Board of the FF Thompson Hospital and an active member of the Century Club. He was a generous donor to the FF Thompson hospital.
After his former wife's passing in 1999, Bill married Ida Mae Nice. The couple moved to Venice, Florida after spending several years living seasonally in Florida and Canandaigua. Bill was a member of the Plantation Golf and Country Club and enjoyed being an active golfer. The Beckers made a lot of friends in Venice, and continued to enjoy their retirement years.
Bill and Ida Mae followed a number of their friends as they moved to the Glenridge in Sarasota, FL. Bill continued to enjoy the company of his many friends, which was the most important part of his life as he grew older.
Bill enjoyed his 100th Birthday party immensely. It was as if he felt like he had accomplished what he had been put on this earth to do. After the party, he began to lose interest in life, and one might say he willed himself to die. He went peacefully, under the care of the wonderful nurses at the Glenridge with Ida Mae by his side.
We will miss this man, but he lived an admirable life. He truly enjoyed life, and loved the many people who were his friends and family.
His wishes were to have no funeral or memorial service. He was cremated and his remains buried at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to July 1, 2019