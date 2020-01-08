|
Libby, Willard F.
Apr 19,1932 - Dec 17,2019
Willard F Libby was born April 19, 1932 in Lebanon Maine to Lewis and Ada (Hisler)Libby. During the Korean War he served four years in the USAF , including a wartime deployment to Okinawa. After the war he returned to Maine where he was employed by the A&P Supermarket chain in both Farmington and Bridgeton. When the opportunity arose, he moved to Augusta to become the meat manager for Cottals Shop and Save.
In 1966 he purchased the Country Store in Lebanon and operated it until1972. While at the Country Store he finished high school and acquired his real estate license. After selling the store he became a partner in the Lawrence Drown Real Estate Agency. He established new offices in Limerick and Saco and was with the Drown agency until 1979.
After leaving the Drown Agency Willard pursued new entrepreneurial opportunities. He owned and operated multiple businesses including the Fashion Wheel, Shine n Wash, Mousam Valley Motel, Thayer Diggery clothing store and a self storage facility until 1986. He worked at Commercial Associates of Wells until 1988 when he headed south to the sun and waterways of Englewood, Florida. In 1995 he purchased multiple Home Team Inspection Service franchises which he operated until his retirement 2002 .
During his retirement Willard was able to pursue his true passions, building furniture and doing small remodel jobs. He also indulged his lifetime obsession with cars owning a string of Corvettes, muscle cars, and hot rods. He was actively pursuing these hobbies until the time of his death. Willard was a member of the Masons and Shahib Shrine Temple . He was President of the Shaft Twisters Rod and Custom car club of Portland, Maine in 1956/1957 where he was actively involved in the early days of NHRA drag racing. He was a member of several professional organizations including the Sanford Springvale Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and Merchants Association
. He is survived by his sons Dana, Lewis, and Ted, five grandchildren and three grand children who will miss him greatly.
