Morvilius, William A.

Mar 12, 1930 - Jun 3, 2020

William A. Morvilius, 90, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 11AM on Jun 13, 2020, Visitation 10AM to 11AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home At Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home.



