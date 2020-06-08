Morvilius, William A.
Mar 12, 1930 - Jun 3, 2020
William A. Morvilius, 90, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 11AM on Jun 13, 2020, Visitation 10AM to 11AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home At Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home.
Mar 12, 1930 - Jun 3, 2020
William A. Morvilius, 90, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 11AM on Jun 13, 2020, Visitation 10AM to 11AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home At Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.