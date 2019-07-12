Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Swain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Adrian Swain


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Adrian Swain Obituary
Swain, William Adrian
August 1, 1959 - July 3, 2019
William (Bill) Adrian Swain, 59, died July 3, 2019. Affectionately known as Biwi to close friends and family, Bill loved music, playing guitar, cool crisp weather, GTOs and his cats.
Bill graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in Sociology. He worked in the construction, golf course and pest control industries.
Left behind to cherish good memories are his wife of 24 years, Laurel Mullen, stepson Robert Orthwein, brothers Thomas W. Swain (Ruth) and Kenneth C. Swain; sister Cynthia Toale, nephews Michael Toale, William Patrick (Laura), and Richard Toale (Sheila), nieces Sarah Harding (Brian), Elise Swain and great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to Cat Depot, 2542 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.