Swain, William Adrian
August 1, 1959 - July 3, 2019
William (Bill) Adrian Swain, 59, died July 3, 2019. Affectionately known as Biwi to close friends and family, Bill loved music, playing guitar, cool crisp weather, GTOs and his cats.
Bill graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in Sociology. He worked in the construction, golf course and pest control industries.
Left behind to cherish good memories are his wife of 24 years, Laurel Mullen, stepson Robert Orthwein, brothers Thomas W. Swain (Ruth) and Kenneth C. Swain; sister Cynthia Toale, nephews Michael Toale, William Patrick (Laura), and Richard Toale (Sheila), nieces Sarah Harding (Brian), Elise Swain and great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to Cat Depot, 2542 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 14, 2019