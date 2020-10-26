Segraves, William Alexander

Aug 18, 1937 - Oct 5, 2020

William Alexander Segraves, son of Grace Cynthia Bell and Rufus Alexander Segraves, was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 18, 1937. Bill died October 5, 2020 in Sarasota.

Bill graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville in 1955. He was awarded the Benjamin Franklin Scholarship by University of Pennsylvania to study Engineering. He enlisted in the Marine Reserve Leadership Training Corps, serving each summer while in college. He excelled in his studies at Penn, belonged to Delta Tau Delta fraternity and rowed crew.

Bill went on to receive his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering at Penn and undertook his first job at the Franklin Institute, where he worked on a wide range of engineering projects and advanced to leadership of the Applied Mechanics Lab.

Bill returned to Jacksonville in 1970. There, he started a sailboat business and then later joined Offshore Power Systems to design the reactor cooling systems for their floating nuclear power plants.

For the remainder of his career Bill worked in the field of nuclear engineering. He first worked for Reynold, Smith and Hills on a plant they were building, and then returned to the Franklin Institute to develop and implement a project to upgrade the safety standards and efficiency of the existing U.S. nuclear plants. Bill's last engineering job was with the Nuclear Division of General Electric in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

In 1992 Bill moved to Auburn, Alabama where he continued his passions for genealogical research and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) activities and worked for Auburn University. Bill was elected President of the Alabama Society of SAR. Bill was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati and traveled annually to their national meetings.

After his move to Sarasota in 2008, Bill served on the Board of Governors of the Saramana Chapter of SAR, and was the George Washington Fellow to the National SAR Foundation. As a 27 year member of Rotary, he continued to work in Rotary, was a Paul Harris Fellow and in 2019 chartered the Siesta Key Rotary Club.

Bill supported The Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning, the Great Music Series at Church of the Redeemer, and the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota. He was a member of the Ivy League Club, the Experimental Aircraft Association and Church of the Redeemer, where he served on the vestry. Bill was devoted to his friends and his church family.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Antoinette Penick Jones Segraves and his wife of 10 years, Cecile Christy Clark Segraves. Bill is survived by his sister, Cynthia Segraves, his son William Alexander Segraves (Carol), grandson Andrew Elton Segraves (Lauren), son David Alexander Segraves (Kellie), grandsons Logan Segraves (Lindey), Connor Segraves (Lauren), stepson Christian Clark (Sandy), and friend and companion Diana Clagett.

A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Church of the Redeemer at a later date. Bill's family is thankful for the love Bill experienced throughout his life and most particularly the expressions of that love as we grieve Bill's death and remember his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota.



