Buniski, William (Bill)
Mar 2, 1940 - Jan 12, 2020
William (Bill) Buniski, 79, of Bradenton, FL passed away while surrounded by family. He was born to parents Joseph P. Buniski (Bujnicki) and Mary (Kalinoski) in Port Jefferson, NY. He served in the Air Force 1961-1965. A resident of South Windsor, CT for 40 years and worked for Pratt & Whitney for 27 years. Bill is survived by daughter Christine, her mother Carolyn, brother Donald Buniski and wife, cousins, nieces, nephews.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020