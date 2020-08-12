Meade, III, William C.
Jan 21, 1941 - Aug 8, 2020
Dr. William Crozier Meade, III, of Nokomis, FL and Islesboro, ME, passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 79.
Will grew up in Lansdowne, PA, the only son of his parents, William and Jeannette Meade.
He graduated from the US Military Academy West Point in 1962. He served 2 tours as an engineer during the Vietnam War. Always looking for adventure, he decided to become a doctor and got his MD in 1977 from Hahnemann Medical College and became an orthopaedic surgeon in the US Army Medical Corps.
Will served with the Medical Corps until he retired from the Army as a Colonel in 1985. He then moved to Sanford, ME, where he spent the next 20 years both in private practice and at Goodall Hospital.
He returned to military service from 1990 to 1991 during the Gulf War at the Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point, NY. In Nov. 1992, he traveled to Somalia, with the International Medical Corps.
Will built a summer house on the island of Islesboro, ME in the mid-1980s, and in 2004, he became a full-time island resident. From 2004 to 2015, he commuted by ferry daily to work at the VA Medical Center in Augusta, ME. He finally retired from medicine in 2015. That same year, he and his wife, Candace, began spending winters in Nokomis, FL.
Will is survived by his wife of 17 years, Candace; his children, Jennifer Mullin of Turnersville, NJ, Stephanie Meade of Bradenton, FL, William C. Meade, IV, of Sarasota, FL, Anne Meade of Lexington, MA, and Michael Meade of Scarborough, ME; his step-children, Jesse Badger of Ogunquit, ME, and Heidi Walters of Peabody, MA; and his 16 grandchildren, who will always remember him as their Pop Pop. He is also survived by his sister, Martha "Murph" Styer of Ocean City, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.