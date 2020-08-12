1/1
William C. Meade Iii
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meade, III, William C.
Jan 21, 1941 - Aug 8, 2020
Dr. William Crozier Meade, III, of Nokomis, FL and Islesboro, ME, passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 79.
Will grew up in Lansdowne, PA, the only son of his parents, William and Jeannette Meade.
He graduated from the US Military Academy West Point in 1962. He served 2 tours as an engineer during the Vietnam War. Always looking for adventure, he decided to become a doctor and got his MD in 1977 from Hahnemann Medical College and became an orthopaedic surgeon in the US Army Medical Corps.
Will served with the Medical Corps until he retired from the Army as a Colonel in 1985. He then moved to Sanford, ME, where he spent the next 20 years both in private practice and at Goodall Hospital.
He returned to military service from 1990 to 1991 during the Gulf War at the Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point, NY. In Nov. 1992, he traveled to Somalia, with the International Medical Corps.
Will built a summer house on the island of Islesboro, ME in the mid-1980s, and in 2004, he became a full-time island resident. From 2004 to 2015, he commuted by ferry daily to work at the VA Medical Center in Augusta, ME. He finally retired from medicine in 2015. That same year, he and his wife, Candace, began spending winters in Nokomis, FL.
Will is survived by his wife of 17 years, Candace; his children, Jennifer Mullin of Turnersville, NJ, Stephanie Meade of Bradenton, FL, William C. Meade, IV, of Sarasota, FL, Anne Meade of Lexington, MA, and Michael Meade of Scarborough, ME; his step-children, Jesse Badger of Ogunquit, ME, and Heidi Walters of Peabody, MA; and his 16 grandchildren, who will always remember him as their Pop Pop. He is also survived by his sister, Martha "Murph" Styer of Ocean City, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved