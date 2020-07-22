Ray, William C.
Jul 22, 1931 - Jul 18, 2020
William C. Ray, 88, a resident of Sarasota, died July 18, 2020 at the Inn at Freedom Village in Bradenton. He was the loving husband of June McAfee Ray for 68 years. Mr. Ray was born in Valdosta, Georgia. As a boy he loved the outdoors and hunting. He graduated from Albany High School and began his college studies at Georgia Southwestern State University. He enlisted in the Air Force where he began his expertise in electronics and made lifelong friends. He enjoyed his time in the service, especially a tour in Anchorage, Alaska. He would later return to finish his college degree at Southern Polytechnic State University, graduating with high honors. He had a long and distinguished career with Florida Power and Light Company. He served in multiple positions, ultimately serving as a manager guiding the construction of FPL facilities. He took early retirement and then did consultant work, managing construction projects throughout the world. Mr. Ray was a strong Christian and long time member of the First Baptist Church of Sarasota. He served there as a deacon and was a trusted advisor to the pastor. He did numerous relief mission trips, including one to New York City after 9/11. Surviving Mr. Ray are his wife, June; his daughter, Julie with her husband, Brian and their son, Patrick. His son, William C. Ray Jr., predeceased Mr. Ray, leaving a widow, Melanie Ray, and two sons, Justin and Nick. He is also survived by his sister, Ms. Bobbie Duke. Throughout his life Mr. Ray was an extraordinary craftsman. He built anything that he put his mind to. This same care that created masterpieces extended to the love of his family, and the lifelong friendships that he made through his life. He continued his love of the outdoors and particularly he enjoyed sitting on the dock of his beloved home in Sarasota. The funeral service for Mr. Ray will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Sarasota, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236. Arrangements by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street, Bradenton, FL 34209 (941) 758-7786. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Sarasota. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.