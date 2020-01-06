|
Rexford, William C
Feb. 27, 1931 - Jan. 2, 2020
Bill Rexford (Rex) passed away in his home peacefully on January 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, he was 88, originally from Hurleyville, NY. Moved to Sarasota in 1948. Bill was graduate of Sarasota High in 1951. He was also a vet from the Army Reserve. Married to Mildred the love of his life for 62 years. Retired from FPL after 36 years of service. Bill is survived by his wife Mildred; sons Guy, Kurt, Dale, Clay, and also many grand and great grandchildren (He will truly be missed by all who knew him and loved him) RIP, Pop.
Services will be held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232) on January 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020