Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rexford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Rexford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Rexford Obituary
Rexford, William C
Feb. 27, 1931 - Jan. 2, 2020
Bill Rexford (Rex) passed away in his home peacefully on January 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, he was 88, originally from Hurleyville, NY. Moved to Sarasota in 1948. Bill was graduate of Sarasota High in 1951. He was also a vet from the Army Reserve. Married to Mildred the love of his life for 62 years. Retired from FPL after 36 years of service. Bill is survived by his wife Mildred; sons Guy, Kurt, Dale, Clay, and also many grand and great grandchildren (He will truly be missed by all who knew him and loved him) RIP, Pop.
Services will be held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232) on January 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now