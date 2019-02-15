|
|
Roberts, William C.
Nov. 12, 1932 - Feb. 10, 2019
William C. Roberts, age 86 of Sarasota, FL passed away on February 10, 2019. He was born November 12, 1932 in Kentucky. William is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Roberts of Sarasota; his sons, Michael Roberts of Bradenton, and Ronald Roberts of Kentucky; and many extended family members and friends. A funeral service was held in Kentucky on February 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held the last week of February at the VFW Post 3233 in Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019