Taylor, William C.
Mar 8, 1928 - Jun 16, 2020
William C. Taylor, 92, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 16, 2020. Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements by: the original Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
Mar 8, 1928 - Jun 16, 2020
William C. Taylor, 92, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 16, 2020. Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements by: the original Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.