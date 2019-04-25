Home

Geisdorf III, William Carl "Bill"
Mar. 1, 1950 - Apr. 22, 2019
William Carl "Bill" Geisdorf III, 69, of Sarasota, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, Ocean City, NJ, and Boston, MA died April 22, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held May 26th at the Sarasota Farm Bureau.
Bill is survived by his wife, Donna, 2 daughters, Rachel and Emma, son, William C. IV (Jill), 2 sisters, Phyllis and Mary Ann Lutz, and his grandson, William C. "Quinn" Geisdorf V.
He received his BS in Social Studies Ed. From Drexel University and his MS in Educational Leadership from USF.
He was a well-respected teacher and coach at Cardinal Mooney HS and Riverview HS.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
