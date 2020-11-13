1/1
William (Bill) Chouinard
1952 - 2020
Chouinard, William (Bill)
Jan 1,1952 - Nov 11, 2020
William (Bill) Robert Chouinard, Jr. passed away unexpectedly but peacefully
with his wife by his side. After his 32-year career with the FAA, he retired to Sarasota where he enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and golfing. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Irene Chouinard. He is survived by his wife, Nancee Niemiec-Chouinard, his son, William III (Michelle) Chouinard, and his daughter, Marcee (Michael) Baird. He is also survived by his grandchildren Austin, Ben and Taylor Chouinard. Bill will be interred in Northern Virginia in early 2021 where he lived with his family for over 20 years. Specifics regarding a celebration his life will be provided by the family once arrangements are finalized.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
