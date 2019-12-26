|
|
Cogger Jr. , William
Sep 20, 1947 - Dec 20, 2019
William G. Cogger, Jr. was born September 20, 1947 in New Haven, CT. He courageously undertook a stem cell transplant to treat his diagnosis of leukemia at MD Anderson, in Houston, Texas where he passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Bill resided in Sarasota, Florida and Traverse City, Michigan with his wife, Karen.
In 1966, Bill graduated from Cheshire Academy. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Colgate University in 1970 and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of New Haven. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He was deeply engaged in his work life and was the CEO of several manufacturing firms. During the past ten years he was a Business Coach. Through his business, ROHC Advisors, he shared expertise from his years as a CEO, combined with his lifelong interest in psychology. He held a deep connection to the people in his coaching group, pleased to support them in reaching their business goals.
As a child Bill loved to play in the woods and by the shores of Connecticut. He loved to sail and he was recognized as an excellent competitive swimmer. Spending summers at Lanphier's Cove in Branford, he developed many friends and was always ready for any wild adventure. Bill was always drawn to the water. As an adult, he enjoyed spending time on the shores of Lake Winnipesauke in New Hampshire and often spoke of fond memories with his children there. Most recently, introduced to the area by his wife Karen, he was pleased to spend summers on Lake Leelanau in Traverse City.
One of Bill's greatest memories was celebrating his 70th birthday at Beaver Creek in Colorado with his children and grandchildren who he loved dearly.
Travel and learning about new cultures was very interesting to Bill. Work took him to many corners of the world from Europe to Asia but he also pursued travel in his personal time. Bill was thoroughly engaged in work, play, travel or whatever activity was before him. He had a contagious optimism, a wonderful sense of humor, a kind spirit and a motivation to work hard and succeed. Fascinated by people, if you sat next to Bill at an event he would be completely interested in learning about you and your life. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents William Cogger, Sr. and Joyce Warner Cogger; as well as his sister Susan Cogger Cassella. He took great pride in his Grandfather's family hardware business, The Roland T. Warner Company which operated in New Haven for nearly 100 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Alderman Cogger, of Sarasota, Florida; his daughter Melissa Cogger Perrine and her husband, Nick, his two grandchildren Tyler and Zoey of Boulder, Colorado; his daughter Paige Cogger of Ashland, Oregon; and his sister Anne Cogger of Tenants Harbor, Maine. He is fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and their children.
Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to Be the Match Foundation (bethematch.org).
Arrangements are being made with Farley Funeral Home of Venice, Florida. A service in celebration of his life will be held in Florida in January.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019