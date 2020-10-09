Corbett, William (Bill)
Oct 8, 1969 - Sep 29, 2020
William Eugene (Bill) Corbett, 50, passed away on Sept 29, 2020 with his mother Marti and brother Craig by his side. Born in Sarasota FL, Bill resided with his family in Englewood, FL for many years. He is preceded in death by his father Jim and brother Mark, his loving grandparents George & Inez Bickerstaff and Eugene & Thelma Corbett, uncle David, uncle Jerry, and niece Courtney.
Bill is survived by his mother Marti and brother Craig, aunts and uncle, cousins, and special friends.
Bill's compassion in life was caring for nature and animals of all kinds. He enjoyed ranch life in Myakka City for many years before moving to Richwood, WV where he continued employment and enjoyment of his horses, dogs, fishing and beauty of the mountains, building his cabin, Timberline Farms.
Bill utilized his many talents and dedications to work as Commercial Site Supervisor for Gulf Breeze Landscaping, Englewood, FL, boat building at local marinas and ranch manager in Myakka City.
Bill loved fishing and had hoped to enjoy one more fishing trip in the Gulf of Mexico. While he did not make that trip to the Gulf, he now sits in the presence of the greatest fisherman that ever lived, free of pain.
Two memorial/celebration of life services will be announced in the future, when safe, in Gainesville at Celebration UMC and the second organized in Sarasota area by friend, Christine Trippe. Due to the Corona virus these services will be held when safe for those attending. Memorial donation may be made to equine therapy, Smart-Sarasota/Manatee Assoc for Riding Therapy (smartriders.org
)