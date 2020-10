Demboski, William

Nov 24, 1936 - Oct 2, 2020

William was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and artist. He will always be remembered for his wit and beautiful smile.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, daughters. Marci and Dana, as well as many grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley & Stella Demboski

Service will take place at a later time.

Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.



