Curran, William E.
Dec 22, 1928 - Mar 25, 2020
William Edward Curran, age 91, of Venice, Florida and Mashpee, Massachusetts passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born on Dec. 22, 1928 in Westfield, MA to Daniel James & Catherine (Pierce) Curran. William had worked 45 years at Old Colony Envelope in Westfield, MA. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
William is survived by his wife of 66 years, Irene; two sons, Richard W. (Janet) Curran of Hudson, Florida, William E. (Mary) Curran, Jr of Southwick, MA; two daughters, Gay K. (Daniel) Smith of Holyoke, MA, JoAnn (James) Verrochi of Westfield, MA; four brothers, Thomas, Richard, Bernard Curran all of Westfield, MA, Robert Curran of Suffield, CT; two sisters, Catherine Curran Fiorini McKemmie of Venice, FL, Judith Curran Orciari of Venice, FL; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Colleen G. Curran in 1957, Sally T. Curran in 1964: three brothers, Daniel Curran, John Curran, Patrick Curran and one sister, Rita Curran Bruno.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Westfield, MA and Venice, FL. To share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020