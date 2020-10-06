Lowry, William E.
Jun 7, 1928 - Sep 30, 2020
William Lowry, 92, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence. William just celebrated his 70th Wedding Anniversary on September 22, 2020. William served in the United States Navy during World War II. He served as Director for the Welfare Department in Lancaster, Ohio from 1956-1971. He then moved to Sarasota, FL in 1972. After retirement, he worked at the Bobby Jones Golf Course for 15 years, until the age of 90. William is survived by his wife Donna Jean Roshon-Lowry, daughter, Joyce Lowry Moore (Denny), son, Jay E. Lowry, grandaughter, Jennifer Hand Marcial, great-grandchildren, Elin and Josiah Marcial, and sister, Sis Muckensterm. He is also survied by many nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his son, Jon W. Lowry and sisters, Delores Vaughn and Phyllis Claypool. Private services will be held through the Farley Funeral Home in Venice with the service and burial held at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. Memorial gifts may be given to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
