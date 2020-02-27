Home

Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
William E. Mazzola


1933 - 2020
William E. Mazzola Obituary
Mazzola, William E.
Jun 29, 1933 - Feb 25, 2020
William E. (Gene) Mazzola was born to Stella and William Mazzola in Aultman, PA, on June 29, 1933. His passion was learning and teaching. He graduated from Indiana University of PA and went on to earn two Masters degrees from Rutgers and The College of New Jersey. He also received scholarships to San Diego State, Iowa State and Florida State. He got a Fulbright Exchange to teach in Coventry, England. He taught in the Ewing Township School District in Ewing, NJ. Upon retirement, he taught at TASIS in Thorpe, England. When he moved to Sarasota, he tutored at The Church of the Palms, tutoring program for twenty years.
He is survived in death by his wife of 64 years, Carole, his daughter, Pam Korzun (husband, Ken), his son, Jerry Mazzola (wife, Paula), his granddaughters, Jamie Ferguson and Dara Mazzola and great granddaughter, Leah Maldonado, his brother, Dick Mazzola, in-laws, Judy and Don Jeffries, Dick Ferree and numerous nieces and nephews.
He loved playing tennis, going to the theater and most of all being with family and friends.
There will be a memorial service at the Sarasota National Cemetery in the near future and a service in New Jersey to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Church of the Palms Tutoring program.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
