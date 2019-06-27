Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beautiful Savior-Lcms
7461 Prospect Rd
Sarasota, FL 34243
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
7461 Prospect Road
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Reese


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William E. Reese Obituary
Reese, William E.
Nov. 2, 1932 - June 10, 2019
William E. Reese, 86, went to his heavenly home on June 10, 2019. He was born in Ridley Twp., PA. He was predeceased by his parents Walter F.S. and M. Dorothy Reese, and his sisters Joan A. Eichinger and Dorothy B. Reese. He is survived by his wife Rose Reese, son Kelly Reese, daughter Betty Reese, stepson Blaise Grock, brother-in-law Joseph Eichinger of PA, sister-in-law Carrie Smith of PA, cousin George Reese of MD, three granddaughters and eight nieces and nephews.
Bill was a Navy veteran and a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Beautiful Savior or to a veterans organization.
Cremation services were provided by ICS Cremation, Inc.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.