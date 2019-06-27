|
|
Reese, William E.
Nov. 2, 1932 - June 10, 2019
William E. Reese, 86, went to his heavenly home on June 10, 2019. He was born in Ridley Twp., PA. He was predeceased by his parents Walter F.S. and M. Dorothy Reese, and his sisters Joan A. Eichinger and Dorothy B. Reese. He is survived by his wife Rose Reese, son Kelly Reese, daughter Betty Reese, stepson Blaise Grock, brother-in-law Joseph Eichinger of PA, sister-in-law Carrie Smith of PA, cousin George Reese of MD, three granddaughters and eight nieces and nephews.
Bill was a Navy veteran and a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Beautiful Savior or to a veterans organization.
Cremation services were provided by ICS Cremation, Inc.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 27 to June 28, 2019