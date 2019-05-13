|
|
Schulte, William E
12-07-1958 - 05-03-2019
William E. Schulte, 60, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida, of complications from Alzheimer's dementia. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kathleen, daughters, Natalie and Kate, mother, Barbara, older sisters Suzanne Birkner and Cynthia Shook, and countless nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. Billy was predeceased by his father, John, and his older brother, John, Jr.
Billy grew up in Red Bank, New Jersey, graduated from Trenton State College and headed straight to Wall Street where he worked for the next 20 years primarily as a convertible bond salesman. He met Kathleen in Sea Girt, New Jersey in 1992 while hunting for a summer house and they were married in 1994. Billy continued on Wall Street until 2003 when he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a small business owner and purchased a Jersey Mike's Subs franchise. By July of that year, he, Kathleen, and their two young daughters moved to Sarasota, Florida, to begin their new life. Over the next three years they opened two Jersey Mike's Subs locations and five years later Billy was looking to open a third when it became clear that his short-term memory was slipping away. A year later, in 2013, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia and continued to live at home until December of 2017 when he was placed at Arden Courts Alzheimer's Assisted Living Facility in Sarasota, Florida.
Billy was an avid sports fan and serious political junkie. He was devoted to maintaining a healthy mind, body, and spirit through working out and practicing meditation and yoga. Billy made a mean meatloaf and a killer martini. His beer of choice was Bud Light and his favorite meal was a tie between cheeseburgers and pizza. He loved all types of music, played the drums, and taught himself some Christmas carols on the piano. He was a devoted son and father; a supportive, loving brother; and, a friend to just about everybody he met. He will be greatly missed by so many.
A Life Celebration is planned for June 22 in Virginia Beach, VA.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2019