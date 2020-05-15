William Edmond (Bill) Dove
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dove, William Edmond (Bill)
Sep 26, 1928 - May 12, 2020
William Edmond (Bill) Dove, Age 91, Bradenton, Florida died at his home on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Born in Ann Arbor Michigan, he came to Florida as an infant and was a life-long resident of Bradenton. A 1946 graduate of Manatee High School (fka Bradenton High School), Bill went on to attend Oglethorpe University in Atlanta Georgia and Florida Southern College in Lakeland Florida, and served with the Air Force during the Korean War. A former building contractor, he was the owner of Dove Brothers Inc. and co-owner of Construction Facilities. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, a past member of the board of directors of Manatee Youth for Christ and served as chairman of the board. He was a past president and life member of the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, a former Boy Scout leader and member of the board of directors of Sunnyland Council and holder of the Boy Scout Live Oak and Silver Beaver awards, and a member of the YMCA. He was a member of the Sahib Shriners, Sarasota, past director of the Royal Order of Jesters, Ct. 189, past commodore of the Mariner Unit of Sahib, and a member of Order of Quetzalcoatl 183, Manatee Shrine Club, and Braidentown Masonic Lodge 99.
Survivors include his wife Shirley; daughters, Barbara Dove (Bill Beadle) of Palmetto and Marjorie Cook (Tom) of Oviedo; sons Richard Dove (Karen) of Palm Bay and Timothy Dove (Amy) of Bradenton; and four grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Manatee Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 123, Bradenton, 34206, Shriners Children's Hospital at Sahib Shriners, 600 N. Beneva Rd, Sarasota, 34232, or Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St W, Bradenton 34205.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved